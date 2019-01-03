IDEX (IEX) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.42. 296,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,962. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $157.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 86.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 56,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $4,239,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,290,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.