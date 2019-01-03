Immersion (IMMR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMMR. BidaskClub downgraded Immersion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum raised Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Immersion has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Get Immersion alerts:

IMMR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,859. The company has a market capitalization of $276.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.93. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 62.41% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immersion will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Lacey acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Sugishita sold 50,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $482,118.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,684.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 219.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 139,354 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the second quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the second quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 625.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.