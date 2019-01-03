ING Groep (ING) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ING. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

ING stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.20.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

