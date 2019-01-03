Insider Buying: E. W. Scripps (SSP) Major Shareholder Purchases $77,450.00 in Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) major shareholder Charles E. Scripps purchased 5,000 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $77,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 786,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,824.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Charles E. Scripps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, Charles E. Scripps purchased 5,000 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Charles E. Scripps purchased 5,000 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $89,100.00.

Shares of NYSE SSP opened at $16.17 on Thursday. E. W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in E. W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in E. W. Scripps by 50.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in E. W. Scripps by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in E. W. Scripps by 19.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in E. W. Scripps by 5.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E. W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Gabelli started coverage on E. W. Scripps in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on E. W. Scripps in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. E. W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

