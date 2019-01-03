Insider Buying: Healius Ltd (HLS) Insider Acquires 13,080 Shares of Stock

Healius Ltd (ASX:HLS) insider Errol Katz acquired 13,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$29,430.00 ($20,872.34).

HLS stock opened at A$2.63 ($1.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About Healius

Healius Limited provides various services and facilities to general practitioners, dentists, physiotherapists, specialists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Pathology, Medical Centres, and Imaging. The company offers diagnostic imaging services, such as X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, MRI, positron emission tomography, interventional radiology, and nuclear medicine services; and medical laboratory and pathology services.

