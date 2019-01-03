Insider Buying: Supermarket Income REIT PLC (SUPR) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Supermarket Income REIT PLC (LON:SUPR) insider Vincent Prior bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,088.20).

Shares of SUPR opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Thursday. Supermarket Income REIT PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 103.98 ($1.36).

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) listed on the London Stock Exchange in July 2017. SUPR acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the United Kingdom. SUPR aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for capital growth through active asset management.

