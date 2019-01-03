Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing (ADP) VP Sells 4,389 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Brock Albinson sold 4,389 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $566,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ADP stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.86. 82,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,400. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $107.61 and a 52-week high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

