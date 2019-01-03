Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Director Sells $400,750.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CDXS stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $902.07 million, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of -0.68.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDXS. BidaskClub downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Codexis from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Stephens upped their price target on Codexis from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on Codexis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 29.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth approximately $6,239,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth approximately $8,407,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

