Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (GNTX) General Counsel Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $59,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,558.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $460.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.51 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/insider-selling-gentex-co-gntx-general-counsel-sells-3000-shares-of-stock.html.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.