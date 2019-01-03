Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) Director Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,800 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $66,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HMN traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.10. 6,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.84. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $271,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $397,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $639,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 37.6% during the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

