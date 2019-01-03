Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Director Sells 73,634 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 73,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $290,854.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,481.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NG opened at $3.96 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 5,889,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,399,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 657,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 481.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,768 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 168,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,819 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

