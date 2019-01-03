Prime Media Group Limited (ASX:PRT) insider Ian Audsley sold 199,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15), for a total transaction of A$42,313.72 ($30,009.73).

Shares of PRT stock remained flat at $A$0.22 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday. 22,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. Prime Media Group Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.25 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of A$0.50 ($0.35).

Get Prime Media Group alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Prime Media Group Limited (PRT) Insider Sells 199,593 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/insider-selling-prime-media-group-limited-prt-insider-sells-199593-shares-of-stock.html.

About Prime Media Group

Prime Media Group Limited provides commercial television broadcasting services in Australia. The company offers free-to-air television broadcasting services under the PRIME7 and GWN7 brands in regional New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, regional Victoria, the Gold Coast area of Southern Queensland, and regional Western Australia.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Prime Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.