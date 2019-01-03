Insteel Industries (IIIN) vs. General Steel (GSIH) Head to Head Contrast

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) and General Steel (OTCMKTS:GSIH) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Insteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. General Steel does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Insteel Industries and General Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insteel Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 General Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insteel Industries presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.79%. Given Insteel Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Insteel Industries is more favorable than General Steel.

Risk & Volatility

Insteel Industries has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Steel has a beta of -1.45, meaning that its stock price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of Insteel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Insteel Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of General Steel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Insteel Industries and General Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insteel Industries 8.00% 14.20% 10.87% General Steel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insteel Industries and General Steel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insteel Industries $453.22 million 1.02 $36.26 million N/A N/A General Steel N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

Insteel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than General Steel.

Summary

Insteel Industries beats General Steel on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The company's WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, such as engineered structural mesh, an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a reinforcing solution for hot-rolled rebar; concrete pipe reinforcement, an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and standard welded wire reinforcement, a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

General Steel Company Profile

General Steel Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the trading of iron ore for steel mills in China. The company sells its products primarily to distributors and related parties. It is also involved in the Internet-of-things business. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

