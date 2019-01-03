Intelsat Sees Unusually High Options Volume (I)

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,960 put options on the company. This is an increase of 545% compared to the typical volume of 1,235 put options.

Shares of NYSE:I opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Intelsat has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intelsat will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intelsat by 48.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,899,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Intelsat by 48.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,899,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Intelsat by 23.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,837,000 after purchasing an additional 387,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intelsat by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,793,000 after purchasing an additional 188,809 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intelsat by 234.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,087,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,616,000 after purchasing an additional 762,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

I has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intelsat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

