Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IDXG. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Monday, September 24th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

IDXG stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.21.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 64.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.67%. On average, analysts predict that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.