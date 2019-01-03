Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Receives $36.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

XENT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $861.05 million, a P/E ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.64. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $359,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $592,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,596. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,954,000 after buying an additional 296,973 shares during the period. HealthCor Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after buying an additional 681,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,377,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,377,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,007,000 after buying an additional 272,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

