Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0594 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 85,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,100. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

