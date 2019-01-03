INVESCO VAN KAM/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (VCV)

INVESCO VAN KAM/COM (NYSE:VCV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th.

INVESCO VAN KAM/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of INVESCO VAN KAM/COM stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 89,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,450. INVESCO VAN KAM/COM has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

About INVESCO VAN KAM/COM

There is no company description available for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust.

