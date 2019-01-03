Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ISBC. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $51,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 10.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,577,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $277,023,000 after buying an additional 194,524 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 29.4% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,056,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 239,759 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $22,623,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 667,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 38,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

