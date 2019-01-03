Investors Buy Select Income REIT (SIR) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $15.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $13.04 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Select Income REIT had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Select Income REIT traded down ($0.19) for the day and closed at $7.36

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Select Income REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Select Income REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Select Income REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Get Select Income REIT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Select Income REIT had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $121.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Select Income REIT’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Select Income REIT will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIR. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Select Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Select Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Select Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Select Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Select Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Buy Select Income REIT (SIR) on Weakness” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/investors-buy-select-income-reit-sir-on-weakness.html.

About Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR)

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of September 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 368 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.8 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Select Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.