Investors Buy Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $24.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $13.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $11.31 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Campbell Soup had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Campbell Soup traded down ($0.45) for the day and closed at $32.99

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 53.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 72,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,584,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,265,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

