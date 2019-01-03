Investors Buy Shares of Walt Disney (DIS) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) on weakness during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $294.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $169.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $124.92 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Walt Disney had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Walt Disney traded down ($0.68) for the day and closed at $108.97Specifically, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $79,602.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,043.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,045 shares of company stock worth $6,854,867 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.82.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 989,639.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 67,048,101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,397,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,086,951,000 after buying an additional 382,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,031,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,056,194,000 after buying an additional 189,866 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.
