Investors Buy Shares of Walt Disney (DIS) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) on weakness during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $294.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $169.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $124.92 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Walt Disney had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Walt Disney traded down ($0.68) for the day and closed at $108.97Specifically, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $79,602.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,043.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,045 shares of company stock worth $6,854,867 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.82.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 989,639.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 67,048,101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,397,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,086,951,000 after buying an additional 382,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,031,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,056,194,000 after buying an additional 189,866 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/investors-buy-shares-of-walt-disney-dis-on-weakness-on-insider-selling.html.

About Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.