Traders bought shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $5,361.53 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $5,221.56 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $139.97 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust traded down ($5.97) for the day and closed at $244.21

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.4354 per share. This represents a $5.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPY. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,474,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,118 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,425,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,200 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,329,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,401,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 41,603.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,407,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,685 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

