Investors Purchase High Volume of American Express Call Options (AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 22,918 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 665% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,996 call options.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $87.54 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 44,144 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $532,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Buckingham Research downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Stephens raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays set a $118.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.95.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

