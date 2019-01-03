Investors Sell iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV) on Strength (IVV)

Traders sold shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $555.80 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $818.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $262.23 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares S&P 500 Index had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares S&P 500 Index traded up $2.28 for the day and closed at $251.61

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3223 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares S&P 500 Index Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

