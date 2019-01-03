Investors Sell Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) on Strength (AMZN)

Investors sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $2,231.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2,838.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $606.84 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Amazon.com had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded up $23.95 for the day and closed at $1,501.97

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price target (down previously from $2,130.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,091.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $734.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,678.99, for a total transaction of $2,308,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,324,141.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,884,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,757,711,091.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 741.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $475,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

