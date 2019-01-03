Investors Sell Shares of Visa (V) on Strength (V)

Investors sold shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $195.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $330.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $134.87 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Visa had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Visa traded up $1.00 for the day and closed at $131.94

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

The firm has a market cap of $266.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

