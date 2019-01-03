InVitae (NVTA) Shares Down 5.8%

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 817,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 826,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on InVitae in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of InVitae in a report on Thursday, November 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on InVitae in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on InVitae to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

The stock has a market cap of $825.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 109.60%. The firm had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patty Dumond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $172,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,205 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 158,785 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,816,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

