Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Trading Up 5.3%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.36 and last traded at $54.06. Approximately 955,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 862,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on IONS shares. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 672.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $211,397.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,774 shares in the company, valued at $872,751.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,563 shares of company stock worth $2,700,648. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,054,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,965,000 after buying an additional 124,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after buying an additional 53,503 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,064.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 494,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after buying an additional 451,883 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 229,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

