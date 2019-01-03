IPG Photonics (IPGP) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.52 and last traded at $108.60. 602,461 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 585,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.67.

The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $57,871.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,547.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,131 shares of company stock valued at $103,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 205.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 15,080.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

