Iqcash (IQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Iqcash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Iqcash has traded flat against the US dollar. Iqcash has a total market cap of $0.00 and $454.00 worth of Iqcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iqcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.68, $13.85, $10.37 and $26.55.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.02331324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00155667 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00200912 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026370 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026375 BTC.

About Iqcash

Iqcash launched on July 14th, 2018. Iqcash’s total supply is 9,801,709 coins. The official website for Iqcash is iq.cash. Iqcash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia.

Iqcash Coin Trading

Iqcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.68, $18.73, $20.24, $24.68, $13.85, $30.91, $50.57, $12.06, $26.55, $5.63, $10.37 and $70.32. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iqcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iqcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iqcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

