Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Iqvia were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 21,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,877,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,408,000 after acquiring an additional 122,260 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 48,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 3,573,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $442,118,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $1,219,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,747,433 shares of company stock valued at $834,836,396 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $114.31 on Thursday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $91.57 and a 12-month high of $135.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

