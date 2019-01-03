Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) COO S. Scott Smith Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $65,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,579.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

S. Scott Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

On Monday, December 31st, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $65,835.00.

On Monday, December 24th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $59,570.00.

On Monday, December 17th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $68,740.00.

On Monday, December 3rd, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $84,280.00.

On Monday, November 26th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $79,135.00.

On Monday, November 19th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $75,285.00.

On Monday, November 12th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $71,575.00.

On Monday, November 5th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $72,345.00.

On Monday, October 29th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $66,360.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $69,090.00.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 279,982 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,727 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 369,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 75,753 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 52,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) COO S. Scott Smith Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/iridium-communications-inc-irdm-coo-s-scott-smith-sells-3500-shares-of-stock.html.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s current principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, and Government.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.