iRobot (IRBT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has $87.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, iRobit’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2018 results. iRobot believes stronger demand for innovative home-robotic products (like Roomba e5 and of i7/i7+ Roomba) and strategic marketing programswill continue to drive its revenues in the upcoming quarters. On the other hand, stronger revenues, reduced corporate tax rates and greater operational efficacy will likely boost up near-term profitability. Over the past 90 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings in 2018 has been revised upward.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Sidoti raised shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of iRobot to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.20.

IRBT opened at $79.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. iRobot has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $118.75.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.12 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 63,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $5,682,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,561,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $1,000,085.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,817,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,628 shares of company stock worth $6,722,616. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in iRobot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 96,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in iRobot by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 617,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,761,000 after buying an additional 159,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

