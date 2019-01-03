iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Position Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 160,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Yale University increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,619.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 1,699,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,515,000 after buying an additional 1,663,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 79,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.38. 1,459,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,356,926. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $75.27.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 2.15%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

