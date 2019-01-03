iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM) Short Interest Down 67.7% in December

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 356,863 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the November 30th total of 1,104,161 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,188,061 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,642,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 151,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 104,890 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,759,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $29.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.5076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

