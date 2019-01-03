iXledger Achieves Market Cap of $14.73 Million (IXT)

iXledger (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One iXledger token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00006587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, iXledger has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. iXledger has a total market cap of $14.73 million and approximately $370,103.00 worth of iXledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iXledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.02334654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00154215 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00200255 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026483 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026496 BTC.

About iXledger

iXledger’s launch date was July 11th, 2017. iXledger’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. iXledger’s official website is www.ixt.global. iXledger’s official Twitter account is @iXledger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iXledger

iXledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iXledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iXledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iXledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iXledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iXledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.