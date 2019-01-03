IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of IZEA Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.68. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 28.01% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. On average, analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.