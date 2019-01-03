J M Smucker Co (SJM) Stake Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.32 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.25.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In other J M Smucker news, Director Kathryn W. Dindo bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.20 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,017 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $94,570.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

