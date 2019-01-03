Jacobs Asset Management, Llc Purchases 24,354 Shares of Medley Management Inc (MDLY) Stock

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) major shareholder Jacobs Asset Management, Llc bought 24,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $92,301.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medley Management alerts:

On Tuesday, December 31st, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 6,400 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $24,576.00.

On Thursday, December 27th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 24,354 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $92,301.66.

On Monday, December 31st, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 54,454 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $209,103.36.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $261,500.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 21,068 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $113,977.88.

On Friday, October 26th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 3 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $15.45.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 470 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $2,420.50.

On Friday, October 19th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 49,900 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $259,480.00.

Medley Management stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.50. Medley Management Inc has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter. Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.75%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Medley Management in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Medley Management by 32.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Medley Management in the third quarter worth $1,313,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Medley Management in the third quarter worth $945,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in Medley Management in the second quarter worth $435,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jacobs Asset Management, Llc Purchases 24,354 Shares of Medley Management Inc (MDLY) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/jacobs-asset-management-llc-purchases-24354-shares-of-medley-management-inc-mdly-stock.html.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.