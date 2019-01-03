Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,864 ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF (EIRL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF (BMV:EIRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EIRL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

EIRL stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF has a fifty-two week low of $708.97 and a fifty-two week high of $950.00.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

