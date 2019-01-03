Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 21,989 Vident Core US Equity ETF (VUSE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:VUSE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Vident Core US Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vident Core US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VUSE opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Vident Core US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $35.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2265 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vident Core US Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

