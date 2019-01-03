Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,101,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.32% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $661,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

NYSE JEF opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.80 million. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

