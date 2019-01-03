JMU Ltd- (JMU) and Tucows (TCX) Critical Contrast

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

JMU Ltd- has a beta of -1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMU Ltd- -216.40% -17.74% -10.51% Tucows 6.81% 26.78% 5.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for JMU Ltd- and Tucows, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of JMU Ltd- shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Tucows’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMU Ltd- $88.74 million 0.06 -$161.89 million N/A N/A Tucows $329.42 million 1.96 $22.32 million N/A N/A

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Summary

Tucows beats JMU Ltd- on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JMU Ltd-

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; Internet security services; publishing tools; SSL certificates; and billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); and Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers its services under the OpenSRS, eNom, and Hover brands. Tucows Inc. provides its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

