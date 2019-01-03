Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 122,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 68,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 60,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 817,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Societe Generale set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

PFE stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/joel-isaacson-co-llc-sells-1357-shares-of-pfizer-inc-pfe.html.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.