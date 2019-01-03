John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Stake Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,505,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,514,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,148,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,664,000 after acquiring an additional 56,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,148,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,664,000 after acquiring an additional 56,258 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 14,909.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 814,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,230,000 after acquiring an additional 809,569 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period.

JBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

JBT stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $66.28 and a 12-month high of $123.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

