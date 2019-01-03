John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (HTD) Holdings Boosted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,023 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTD. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 330.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HTD opened at $20.80 on Thursday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

