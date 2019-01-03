Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JMPLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $102.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

