JOST Werke AG (JST) Receives €48.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €48.33 ($56.20).

JST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JST opened at €25.60 ($29.77) on Monday. JOST Werke has a twelve month low of €27.20 ($31.63) and a twelve month high of €47.50 ($55.23).

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.