JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70 (JAI)

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JAI stock opened at GBX 328.80 ($4.30) on Thursday. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 298.24 ($3.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 381.85 ($4.99).

In other JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust news, insider June Aitken purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £31,100 ($40,637.66). Also, insider Richard Stagg purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £15,550 ($20,318.83). Insiders purchased a total of 15,075 shares of company stock worth $4,689,936 over the last three months.

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

